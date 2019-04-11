Joan Ellen Fischer

Joan Ellen McGurrin Fischer, 85 years, 3 weeks, and 2 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on April 5, 2019. Joanie was born March 13, 1934 to John and Carolyn McGurrin in Norwood, OH.

Joan and Lionel Darrell Fischer were united in marriage July 14, 1951 in Norwood, OH. They were married for over 66 years before Darrell’s passing last April. Joanie and Darrell were blessed with three children.

After graduating high school early, Joanie worked as a secretary. She was adept at taking shorthand, and typed 85 words a minute. When she and Darrell accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior, they moved to Springfield to attend Bible college. Afterwards, they headed to Taiwan as Baptist Missionaries. While there, Joanie’s secretarial skills were used much as she helped Darrell with all the correspondence and newsletters sent out each month, as well as playing the pump organ or piano for services.

She spoke excellent Mandarin and taught English to the Chinese as a way to meet people and tell them about Jesus, she was adored by the Chinese women and children. Together with Darrell, she helped establish three churches that are still going strong by witnessing, distributing gospel tracts, training preachers, and sending missionaries to other countries. The churches the Fischers founded are Grace Baptist Church in NanGong, Taichung Baptist Tabernacle in Taichung, and Typing Baptist Church in Typing. A new Church was founded a few years ago in Shir Lin where they had started a chapel in the 1950’s. Joanie enjoyed flowers, and was able to make fresh flower arrangements every week in Taiwan. She loved to cook and host parties, as well as various crafts. She loved her family, but most of all she loved Jesus.

Joan was preceded in death by her sweetheart Darrell, both parents, and a grandson, Isaac Nichols. She is survived by her three children; Connie Fischer of Ava, Cynthia Fischer of Norwood, OH, and James and wife Peggy Fischer of Cincinnati, OH, ten grandchildren; Joshua Gillis, Tamara Marshall and husband Matt, Benjamin Nichols, Nathan Nichols and Autumn Anderson, Seth Nichols, Elijah Nichols, Hannah, Joel and Luke Fischer, five great grandchildren; Stephen, Kylie, and Rebecca Marshall, and Mason and Olivia Nichols, a sister; Vera Brown, a brother; Jack McGurrin and wife Gloria, as well as a host of other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Philippians 4:13

Memorial services for Joan will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be Friday, April 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Neal Crum. Memorials may be made to Bread Upon the Water Gospel Tract Ministries. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.