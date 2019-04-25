HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. The weather let us down Thursday for our Annual Easter Egg Hunt, so the Easter Bunny (from Three Rivers Hospice) and I loaded up the eggs and took them to the Ava Head Start, Ava Preschool and Ava Elementary kindergarten classes. The Easter bunny got her pictures taken with several students. Back at home, the residents enjoyed watching our employees’ and residents’ children hunt the eggs. We would like to say Thank You to Compass Club and Mrs. Laura Walker for helping stuff the Easter eggs. The residents had about 1,000 to stuff and we had a good time stuffing the eggs.

Next week, the Easter Bunny decided we should have our Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, maybe it will break our bad luck of getting rained out. We hope all the kids enjoyed the hunting the eggs in their class rooms. Thanks to the Ava Schools for always being supportive of our home.

We had our Annual Easter Dinner for our family members Friday, and our dietary department served ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, hot rolls and a punch bowl cake for our guests. The tables were decorated with white and yellow tablecloths with plates of Easter candy for everyone to enjoy.

Bro. Raymond Haden prayed the prayer in the main dining room and Bro. Gary Lirley prayed the prayer in the Sunshine room. Thanks to everyone who attended the dinner.

Shine, Victor and Carol Murdy, Evelyn Harper, Joy Duncan, Colton Neal, Amy Goldsmith,Wanda Rogers, Carolyn Robinson, Norma Stillings, Mike Brazeal, Cross Country Gospel, 1st Sonshine Group and Steve Gidney are volunteers who make our home so special to our residents.

We would like to welcome new residents Carroll Pickle, Janet Dean, Guy Scott, Ila Jones, Robbie Stephenson, Daniel Gute, and Wilma Hutchison to our home.

Congratulations to Marion Rogers on getting to go home and Ellis and Emmalyn Stephens on getting to go to Ava Place.

We would like to send our prayers and sympathy out to the families of Royce Page and Margie Burke.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.