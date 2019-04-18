HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We finally think that spring has made its appearance. Our flowers are coming up around the building and the birds are singing. That makes us feel good here at our home.

We are so thankful for all the churches in area that come in for church services. We are grateful that Walnut Grove Church filled in for Mt. Zion Church, as Pastor Thompson lost his father. I gave Bro. Dwain a call and they filled right in. Gentry Church was Sunday the 14th and they had some good singing. We really enjoyed listening to them.

The birthday party was held on Monday the 8th with Randy and Margaret Hiner here for the music. As I was on vacation, Connie Doughterty and her dietary crew passed out the cake and ice cream. Thanks to St. Francis Church for baking the wonderful cakes for the party.

All the residents say that Randy could come back and play and sing anytime that he would like.

We enjoyed visiting with Mike from the Herald office last Friday as he did a story on some of our volunteers, The 1st Sonshine Group.

Shine was here and always draws a good crowd, picking and singing and our residents love it.

Evelyn Harper, Amy Goldsmith and Carolyn Robinson called bingo games for the residents.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.