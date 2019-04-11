HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello, from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. The weather is turning so nice. More and more of our residents are venturing outside for some fresh air and sunshine.

We have the most awesome volunteers ever here at HOTO. Some come once week, some come once a month, but all of our volunteers are like gold to us here. The churches who will be here in April are Gentry Church on the 14th; April 21st Girdner Church; April 28th Red Bank Church; and May 6th Faith Rock Church.

Our Annual Easter Egg Hunt for the kids under the age of 5 is going to be held on April 18th at 10:00. The Easter Bunny will be here for photos before and after the egg hunt.

We would like to welcome Marion Rogers, Mary Baxter, Harold Blair, Doris Searcy, Gary Linck and Glenda Scott to our home. Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family of Judy Plumb, Joani Fischer and Mavis Hamm.

Our 34th Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held on June 28th. If your club or organization would like a booth please contact Connie at 683-4129 or 543-6174. No food or drink booths.

God bless you, from our home to your home.