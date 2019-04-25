Happy Home – Peggy Potts

We had Easter sunrise services at 6 a.m. We gathered outside up on the hill so we could see the sun rising. It was beautiful. Bro. Russ and Sister Pam did the service. Title of the Sunrise service “Why Did Jesus Fold the Napkin.” Good message. Bro. Royce prayed and blessed the food we were about to enjoy. We then gathered in the Fellowship Hall for our breakfast. It was very good. After clean up, we gathered in the church for Sunday School with Bro. John. First, we had prayer requests and praise reports. We sang for Jesus. We had a good Sunday School lesson.

Our morning service with Bro. Russ. opened with prayer. We sang for the Lord. We gathered gifts for the Lord. We had a special from Bro. John. The scripture was found in John 20:1-18. Title for the message “Tears on Resurrection.” Good message. Bro. Royce dismissed us with prayer.

We had our evening service with Bro. Russ opening in prayer. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Peggy and Sister Lena. Bro. Russ gave us a good message. Title for the message “Peace be with you.” Scripture for the message is found in John 20.

Our monthly singing at Happy Home Church will be Saturday night April 27 at 6 p.m. Come join us for some good fellowship and good music.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.