Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a ‘good morning’. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Opening prayer offered by Bro. Royce. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. Time to sing for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John opening with prayer. Scripture for the lesson found in John 15:1-17. Key verse John 15:8. Lesson objectives: “To understand the essential nature of abiding in Christ, to rejoice in the friendship of Jesus, to produce much fruit.” Great lesson.

We had some little ones to gather the coins for Christ today. It makes it more fun when we have the children to gather the coins. Time to sing for the Lord. We love the great hymns we sing. Such good music and messages in the hymns. We had specials from Sis. Peggy and Sis. Sharon.

Our Pastor Bro. Russ Matthews had to be out of town Sunday so we had Bro. Branden Meyers as our speaker for the morning and evening service.

Bro. Branden Myers opened with prayer. Scripture for the message was Luke 9:57-62. A very good message from the Lord. Bro. Meyers closed in prayer. Bro. John dismissed us in prayer.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Sis. Peggy. Time to sing. More good hymns to get us ready for the evening message. We had specials from Sis. Peggy, Sis. Sharron, and Bro. Mac.

Bro. Meyers opened with prayer. He used scripture from 1 Timothy 6:6-12. Good message. Bro. Meyers had altar prayer for those who wanted to talk to the Lord. Bro. Meyers closed in prayer.

Bro. Mac had a few words and then asked Bro. Meyers to dismiss us in prayer.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.