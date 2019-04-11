Guarding the Mind By Barbara Sisney Daniel

April 3 – The news media is bombarding the public today with a slanted view of the news. Most is negative or lies. Very little of it is worth repeating and must be discerned. Hopefully most who like the news will start looking at the newspapers and good journalism.

The lies of hate and discord pressing down heavy on the mind, causing a fog of fear across the world. The fear of disease or war hovers like a cloud each day. Lack of food, famine. The price of food getting more expensive. The lack of gratitude for what we have raises a big question.

The bullies, liars and fear-mongers riding the “wild horse” spreading their hate to humanity.

Suicide, homicide, economic resources and “green new plan” without cows and cars.

Everything seems to be spinning out of control. Our world is changing faster than time allows.

I will leave my readers with a quote. “There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.”

God’s word states that the truth will set us free.

Some may ask what is truth? The word of God is the oldest book that has stood in time, and it reads that God cannot lie.

I took a course in television and broadcasting years back and learned about words spoken into the universe and space above that never die. As a friend who was a journalist once wrote, there are other worlds to sing in.

Kaye Miles was Editor of the Democrat Herald in Clinton, MO, when we lived there. She has passed on now, and I’m sure she is playing the piano in heaven and singing in the choir.

“What is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

– 2 Corinthians 4:18