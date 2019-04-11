Greetings From…

Bucks County, PA

By Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

“Mr. Ferguson!”

Travel days bring their own routines. Hitching tow vehicles to RVs. Checking lights. Locking doors. Gathering snacks and drinks.

When all of that was done, MsBoyink (our navigator) would call out: “Mr. Ferguson!”

We had a fancy voice-activated GPS. Much like Siri or Amazon’s Alexa, we had to call out the device name to wake it up.

Why Mr. Ferguson?

There’s some Missouri there.

In 1869 Mark Twain published The Innocents Abroad, about his travels to Europe and the Holy Lands. In the book, Twain describes how he would hire local tour guides at every stop. But he didn’t want to remember each new guide’s name, so he just called them all Ferguson.

The GPS was our guide, so – like Twain – we named it Ferguson.

Turns out, to a fancy voice-activated GPS, “Ferguson!” and a sneeze are the same word. This made for interesting drives during allergy season, so we had to formalize the relationship.

Once we had the attention of Mr. Ferguson, MsBoyink would ask for directions to our next destination. Mr. Ferguson would return options, and MsBoyink would make a choice. And off we’d go.

Trusting.

Trusting the route would be a good one for us.

When all hitched up we were 55’ long and just under 12’ tall. We needed a large space to turn around. Backing up was difficult.

Recovering from a routing mistake could be more than just an inconvenience. It could be costly.

Our destination in Bucks County, Pennsylvania was a campground next to a covered bridge. The interior height of the bridge was one foot lower than the exterior height of our RV.

Mr. Ferguson’s route took us across that bridge.

Luckily, MsBoyink had also looked at the campground’s website. Their directions warned about the low-clearance bridge. We chose to override Mr Ferguson’s opinion on the matter and come in another way.

Once at the campground, the owner regaled us with stories of RV roofs and AC units peeled off by that bridge.

Those RVers had trusted their GPS units too much. It cost them thousands of dollars in repairs.

We started questioning Mr. Ferguson’s routes more often. We’d scan RV forums and campground review websites. We’d ask our community of traveling friends.

Rather than blindly trust what our technology recommended, we sought wisdom based on experience.

It’s not just when we’re driving that we need help navigating. Jobs. Spouses. Kids. Habits.

We’re learning to apply the same lesson we learned from Mr. Ferguson.

Seek wisdom based on experience.

The Sheard’s Mill covered bridge is one of 12 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Learn more about them at buckscountycbs.org/tour-the-bridges.html.