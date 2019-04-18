Goat Workshop Set for May 11 in Freistatt

MT. VERNON, Mo. –– Youth interested in learning more about goats can register for a one-day “Goat Workshop” scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at the Lawrence County Youth Fair Grounds in Freistatt.

Cindy Huggins, a licensed, certified judge and experienced showperson, will be on hand to lead you through the finer points of showing goats including nutrition, grooming, showmanship and more.

Youth are encouraged to bring their own animals. There will be a mock show at the end of the day camp. The cost is $20, which includes lunch and educational materials.

For more information, contact Jamie Lowry at 417-229-1123 or email her at ja-miel2003@centurylink.net.