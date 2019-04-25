Go Blue Activities – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month and the local Go Blue committee continues to shine a light on the problem and bring awareness to the community, with the hope of eliminating child abuse in our area.

This week the local Go Blue Child Abuse Awareness committee reminds residents to recognize Go Blue Sunday, April 28, and wear blue to church in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Following Go Blue Sunday, committee organizers will begin formulating fundraising efforts for next year. Those with ideas to share are welcome to participate.

Anyone interested in making a donation, may make checks payable to CHART noting “Go Blue” in the memo line.

For more information contact Shirley Emerson at Douglas County Health Department (417) 683-4174.