Go Blue Activities – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month. The local Go Blue committee is working to shine a light on this problem with the hope of eliminating child abuse in our area.

Go Blue is appreciative of all those who came out and helped on Friday, April 5, when kindergarten students from Ava Elementary planted the pinwheel garden on the Ava square.

On Tuesday, April 16, Children’s Division conducted Child Abuse Awareness activities at Skyline School. In addition, Skyline PTO is sponsoring a door contest for students up to third grade.

• Go Blue Sunday, April 28, is a day to wear blue to church and bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month. Please join in and wear something blue.

Although Go Blue organizers are not sponsoring a store decorating contest this year, business owners are encouraged to participate and dress their business windows in blue.

Donations in support of Child Abuse Awareness Prevention month may be made payable to CHART with “Go Blue” in the memo line.

After Go Blue Sunday on April 28, organizers will be looking into fundraising efforts for next year.

For more information, please contact Shirley Emerson at Douglas County Health Department (417) 683-4174.