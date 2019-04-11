Glade Top Trail Run Results 

Mother Nature smiled on the Glade Top Trail Run this year with perfect weather and 60-degree temperatures. 175 runners signed up to compete in the trail run, which offers two different distances, a 4.25 or 10.25 mile run. The trails travel through U.S. Forestry areas, with scenic views, rugged terrain, and the beautiful Glade Top landscapes and countryside as views. This year during the run, participants had the pleasure of listening to the Wildwood Gang, a group of musicians who played at various locations on the course. Following the run, entrants were treated to a barbecue chicken dinner and sides. The 2019 winners, shown above from l to r, are Doug Asssenmacher, 10-mile male overall winner, 1:18:10; Brandon Adamson, 10 mile masters male, 1:22:56; and Sarah Waterman, 10-mile overall female, 1:29:33. Rosie Laughlin, left, is the 10-mile masters, female, 1:36:38. This is the sixth-year for the Trail Run which is a fundraiser for the Pat Souder Henry Scholarship fund, and due to the success of the run, two scholarships will be awarded this year. Next year the run is scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

Four Mile Run

Scott Hicks, Billings, 32:11.15 (pace 7:34);

Jacob Waterman, Springfield, 33:00.03 (7:46);

Jared Cristy, Ozark, 33:37.86 (7:55);

Devin Adamson, Rogersville, 33:48.91 (7:57);

Sharla Mathes, Branson, 34:12.88 (8:03);

Greg Katski, Buffalo, 36:06.83 (8:30);

Natalie Clayton, Kearney, 36:07.19 (8:30);

Mark Millsap, Springfield, 37:24.94 (8:48);

Casie Millsap, Springfield, 38:48.91 (9:08);

Kris Nau, Republic, 40:01.90 (9:25);

Jerry Acklin, West Plains, 42:07.46 (9:55);

Shawn Love, Springfield, 43:34.95 (10:15);

Felicia Williams, Rogersville, 46:02.84 (10:50);

Andrew Pele, Springfield, 46:18.99 (10:54);

Faith Guyer, Springfield, 46:21.22 (10:54);

Jen Jenkins, Marshfield, 46:29.24 (11:01);

Jed Sicilia, Squires, 47:18.14 (11:08);

Kele Guyer, Springfield, 47:26.09 (11:10);

Lesha Hill, Ava, 47:34.22 (11:12);

Rhett Brooke, 47:50.33 (11:15)

Brooke Guyer, Springfield, 48:17.69 (11:22)

Bart Guyer, Springfield, 48:18.76 (11:22);

Derek Peck, Oldfield, 48:40.13 (11:27);

Oren Alcorn, Ava, 48:48.26 (11:29:

Rachel Cody, Ash Grove, 48:51.78 (11:30);

Tucker Sicilia, Ozark, 49:36.81 (11:40);

Ethan Johnson, Ava, 49:37.73 (11:40);

Tim Hayes, Joplin, 49:51.03 (11:44);

Ronnie Epps, Ava, 49:59.34 (11:46)

Marlene Eagle, Stilwell, 50:38.81 (11:55);

Elizabeth Chowning, West Plains, 50:50.46 (11:58);

Hannah Storey, Ava, 50:58.91 (12:00);

Janet Brewer, Myrtle, 51:30.16 (12:07);

Jillian Adamson, Rogersville, 52:07.93 (12:16);

Jordan Ritter, Ava,, 52:11.58 (12:17);

Brooke Bussell, Brookline, 52:11.66 (12:17);

Gina Clayton, Rogersville, 53:09.72 (12:30);

Brad Bishop, Joplin, 53:12.61 (12:31);

James Duncan, Aurora, 53:27.45 (12:35);

Dusty Allen, Ava, 54:37.85 (12:51);

Leonard Thompson, Ava, 55:24.08 (13:02);

Thelma Clayton, Squires, 56:05.03 (13:12)

Monica Robinson, Marshfield, 56:09.51 (13:13);

April Nash, Ava, 56:19.78 (13:15);

Erica Pilgrim, Ozark, 58:10.95 (13:41);

Shelley Peck, Oldfield, 58:55.55 (13:52);

Mica Sims, Ava, 59:03.39 (13:54);

Rebecca Equevilley, Mansfield, 59:26.12 (13:59);

Serena Hendricksdon, 59:33.40 (14:01);

Sarah Bachard, Marshfield, 59:43.08 (14:03);

Leann Essary, Marshfield, 59:43.52 (14:03);

Pat Epps, Ava, 59:52.96 (14:05);

Tracie McCoy, Springfield,, 59:53.01 (14:05);

Lorna Welch, Ava, 1:00:31.27 (14:14);

Shelby Miller, Nixa, 1:00:56.89 (14:20);

Jessica Myers, Lebanon, 1:01:14.24 (14:24);

Rod Pennington, Springfield, 1:02:58.57 (14:49);

Lisa Eldridge, Lebanon, 1:03:08.82 (14:51);

Sefora Billups, Forsyth, 1:03:15.43 (14:53);

Rockey Billups, Forsyth, 1:03:15.78 (14:53);

Tyler Yarber, Billings, 1:04:13.91 (15:07);

Fernando Cavero, Springfield, 1:05:38.95 (15:27);

Anna Gamboa, Ava, 1:06:11.78 (15:34);

Lonnie Brandon, Ozark, 1:06:48.77 (15:43);

Vanessa Brandon, Ozark, 1:06:49.23 (15:43);

Liz Stewart, Ava, 1:07:16.93 (15:50);

Malissa Page, Ava, 1:07:26.31 (15:52);

Meagan Hollis, Squires, 1:08:14.79 (16:03);

Clara Sicilia, Myrtle, 1:08:16.28 (16:04);

Carene Sicila, Ozark, 1:08:16.91 (16:04);

Stephanie Taylor, Ava, 1:11:52.51 (16:55);

Matraca Hill, Ava, 1:11:52.63 (16:55);

Nancy Lawson, 1:13:00.74 (17:11);

Norma Thompson, Ava, 1:18:26.88 (18:27);

Leah Berkheimer, Springfield, 1:22:21.38 (19:23);

Nardina Brown, Ava, 1:22:21.78 (19:23);

Wendy Brooke, Ava, 1:35:24.07 (22:27);

Sydney Brooke, Ava, 1:35:25.41 (22:27);

John Morris, Valencia, 1:37:37.59 (22:58);

Jackson Stilgenbauer, Springfield 1:38:01.58 (23:04);

10-Mile Run

Doug Assenmacher, Springfield, 1:18:10.55 (pace 7:38);

Jeff Barry, Ava, 1:18:42.04 (7:41);

Brandon Adamson, Rogersville, 1:22:56.63 (8:05);

Michael Schiff, Squires, 1:27:25.87 (8:32);

Bryan Dame, Republic, 1:27:54.43 (8:35);

Sarah Waterman, Springfield, 1:29:33.71 (8:44);

Henri Coeme, Neosho, 1:29:40.29 (8:45);

Weston McConnell, Springfield, 1:30:58.57 (8:52);

Andrew Tiedemann, Rogersville, 1:31:14.83 (8:54);

Michael Brooke, Ava, 1:32:24.46 (9:01);

Redd Hutchson, Marshfield, 1:32:40.97 (9:02);

Warren Wisner, Ed Dorado Springs, 1:34:30.37 (9:13);

John Everett, Strafford, 1:35:58.53 (9:22);

Jarrett Whistance, Columbia, 1:36:17.28 (9:24);

Rosie Laughlin, Springfield, 1:36:38.52 (9:26);

Lily Charles, Winona, 1:38:37.36 (9:37);

Jason Williams, Kearney, 1:39:02.70 (9:40);

Luke Norrell, Springfield, 1:39:44.38 (9:44);

Dean Casady, Rogersville, 1:41:55.05 (9:57);

Cory Storey, Ava, 1:43:05.19 (10:03);

Kyle John, Springfield, 1:43:05.59 (10:03);

Carol Bullard, Springfield, 1:43:22.24 (10:05);

Alicia Adamson, Rogersville, 1:43:28.91 (10:06);

Scott Bauer, Springfield, 1:44:41.01 (10:13);

Joshua Wood, Rogersville, 1:44:43.18 (10:13);

Nathan Toliver, Ozark, 1:45:52.89 (10:20);

Iosefina Doroscan, Rogersville, 1:46:29.35 (10:23);

David Costello, Springfield, 1:46:32.21 (10:24);

Amanda Toliver, Ozark, 1:47:04.17 (10:27);

Jennifer Horn, Ava, 1:47:09.49 (10:27);

Kyle Farmer, Ava, 1:47:25.99 (10:29);

Caleb Allen, Ava, 1:47:35.25 (10:30);

John Charles, Winona, 1:47:36.23 (10:30);

Judy King, Ava, 1:48:00.36 (10:32);

Patrick Lee, Springfield, 1:49:48.60 (10:43);

Todd Brierly, Springfield, 1:51:36.69 (10:53);

Jason Brown, Springfield, 1:52:38.87 (10:59);

Jared Durden, Springfield, 1:53:59.30 (11:07);

Allyn Wollard, Nixa, 1:54:43.94 (11:12);

Tracy Merrell, Carl Junction, 1:54:56.40 (11:13);

Samuel Bowen, Ava, 1:56:00.80 (11:19);

Katelyn Bowen, Ava, 1:56:05.26 (11:20);

Garrett Devore, Ava, 2:01:54.43 (11:54);

Carley Durden, Springfield, 2:04:15.10 (12:07);

Stacey Hopson, Harrisonville, 2:04:35.25 (12:09);

Jerry Neale, Springfield, 2:04:54.86 (12:11);

Stephen Aleman, Springfield, 2:05:37.62 (12:15);

Barbra Wallace, Ozark, 2:06:33.43 (12:21);

Kirk Bossert, Ash Grove, 2:07:05.49 (12:24);

Richele Shelton, Ava, 2:09:30.52 (12:38);

Bill Squires, Springfield, 2:09:35.67 (12:39);

Tiffany Hughes, Hartville, 2:11;47.79 (12:51);

Anjeanette Howe, Hartville, 2:11:47.93 (12:51);

Lisa Geary, Marshfield, 2:12:43.56 (12:57);

Tim Robie, Buffalo, 2:13:19.89 (13:00);

Rexann Whorton, Springfield, 2:15:55.13 (13:10);

Jeff Newman, Springfield, 2:16:08.26 (13:17);

Brook Hallam, Springfield, 2:17:20.36 (13:24);

Heidi Thomas, Marshfield, 2:18:26.11 (13:30);

Kristine Bossert, Ash Grove, 2:21:29.97 (13:48);

Jana Jones, Springfield, 2:27:29.12 (14:23);

Tammy Ames, Springfield, 2:27:31.45 (14:24);

Travis Burnett, Ava, 2:31:06.28 (14.44);

Cody Swearengin, Ava, 2:31:07.19 (14:45);

Cristal Hoovens, Springfield, 2:32:47.90 (14:54);

Lacinda Ennis, Springfield, 2:32:48.98 (14:54);

Tyler Brooke, Ava, 2:33:16.29 (14:57);

Michael Halbert, Ridgedale, 2:34:46.70 (15:06);

Jessica Fisher, Forsythe, 2;38:38.70 (15:29);

Cody Guentz, Ridgedale, 2:39:35.52 (15:34);

Joel Alexander, Springfield, 2:49:01.75 (16:29);

Trevor McChesney, Squires, 2:50:49.04 (16:40);

Preston Brooke, Ava, 2:50:50.94 (16:40);

Wendy Murray, Ozark, 4:06:32.59(24:03)

Teresa Schul, Eagle Rock, 4:06:32.93 (24:03).