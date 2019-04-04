Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

April 1 – Not too cool today, but I usually stay cool until July 1. Easter is late this year and we usually have cool spells until after then. We got a good rain early Saturday morning – almost two inches.

Last Monday night, Karen and Doug Fredrick picked Ann Collins and me up and took us to a birthday party for Karen at her daughter’s, Sirena and Jonah Melton’s, others there were Janet & Katlynn Smith, Luna and Hope Melton, Cole and Izzy Bradshaw.

Then, Friday night, family members going to help Bertha Scherer celebrate her birthday were: Ann Collins, Karen and Doug Fredrick, Carol Wise, Riley O’Shea, Bertha and Dean Scherer, and Ella May Daugherty.

Tracy Griffith, came and got me Saturday. I spent Saturday night with her, David and Devin. Then Sunday, Tracy, Devin and I went to Branson and ate a late breakfast at my favorite pancake restaurant. Patty and Joe were shopping and Patty visited awhile with us, Tracy brought me home from there.

Congratulations to the newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Daniel Massey.

Carol Wise came and got Ann Collins on Wed. and took her to Mtn. Grove to shop, then Riley brought her home and spent the night.

Get well wishes and prayers go out for those not feeling well; Reba Bishop, Pam Couch, Doug Fredrick, and any others who are not feeling up to par.

Thought for the today: Everywhere I go, God gives me opportunities to show compassion and kindness.

Brithday greetings for April go to: Grace (Hurst) Coonts in Iowa. Hers was today, April 1st; Beverly Emery on the 7th; Ann Collins on the 16th; Doyle Chambers on the 20th; Sharleen Daugherty on the 29th. Wishing them many more happy birthdays!