Gentry – Charlotte Reich

We studied in our Sunday school class that we need to continue to grow in faith and be in awareness of the times in which we live. Don’t be deceived. Relax, and stay in the word of God.

Happy anniversary wishes go out to Theresa and Kim Veverka on 36 years of marriage.

Special song was by a quartet of Bill Comer, Brenda Hampel, Rod and Joanne Welker.

Next Sunday, April 14th, Gentry singers will be singing at the nursing home at 2 p.m.

Please remember in your prayer this week: Jeannie Miller, Dale Montgomery, Diane Allison, Steve Gidney, Amber Miller, Beverly Tetrick, Delores Young, and Barbara Comer’s brother, Gary, and Dade Forrest and his family.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew Chapter 17. Faith is our most valuable tool and plays an important role in our life. Faith comes by hearing and receiving the word of God. Without it, it’s impossible to please God.

Our sympathy goes out to the Bob Thompson family in his death.

Sunday, April 21st, Gentry will be having a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast afterward and an Easter egg hunt for the kids after service.

In our evening service, our special songs were by the Gentry Choir.

Pastor Comer’s message was from Matthew Chapter 18. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, and agree, there am I in the midst of them. Christian people need prayer partners.