Gentry – Charlotte Reich

In our Sunday School class, we learned that the goal of all believers should be to live in a way that brings honor to Christ by revealing his character in our lives.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Haylie Young.

Many prayer requests were brought forth. Some are Doug Miller, Amber Miller, Dale Montgomery, Janice Young, Dade Forest, Harley and Faye Allen.

Wednesday night in our Bible study at 7 p.m., we are in Isaiah Chapter 7. Choir practice at 6:30.

Everyone was blessed with the singing of Pastor Bill Comer and family, Cindy Todd and Arica for the morning service.

In our Sunday night service, our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from 1 Corinthians Chapter 15, in Christ’s coming for the saints, our bodies shall all be changed. Thanks be to God which gives us the victory through Lord Jesus Christ. Be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord.