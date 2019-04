Gary Steven Williams, Sr., 60 years, of Chadwick, Missouri, passed away on April 20, 2019 at his home from a long illness with his family by his side.

Graveside services for Gary are Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Boulders Fork Cemetery in Oldfield, MO. Officiating will be Rev. James Orick. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love offering. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.