Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

Easter day was absolutely beautiful. This wonderful weather has allowed us to spend more time outside and we love it. David Peirce, James Forrest, Dorcas Rackley, Delphia Holmes, Billy Barnett, Sheila Dunn, Don Harden, C.L. Sapp and several others enjoyed spending time in our park and look forward to gardening soon. We had our monthly Red Hat Tea on the 9th. Edna Hannaford, Sheila, Delphia, Jackie Benton, Dorcas, Jewell Davis, Ida Mae and other ladies put on their red hats and celebrate with snacks and stories.

On the 12th, Carol Lease, Dorcas, Delphia, Ida Mae, Sheila and Jackie helped Jami make treat bags for our Easter egg hunt and on the 13th, Jeffrey Trees, C.L., Don, Butch Baxter, Sheila, Edna, Jackie, Janet Conner, Dorcas, Ida Mae and Delphia enjoyed playing bingo.

David Ball entertained us on the 15th. Ida Mae, C.L, Edna, Dorcas, Delphia, Vonetta Kelley, Sheila, Don Harden, Don VanMeter and others enjoyed listening to David Ball. Later that afternoon we enjoyed snacking on chicken nuggets during Snackin and Yackin. Our air fryer is so handy. Everyone that walked by the fireplace room had to sample a chicken nugget.

Norm Hartman held our monthly Resident Council meeting on the 16th. Our resident Council President, Billy Barnett, along with Carol, C.L., Delphia, Jackie, Dorcas, Sheila, Jami, Savannah and others met to discuss resident requests, ideas and concerns.

Jackie, Sheila, Edna and Don Harden enjoyed our weekly Bible study provided by Jehovah Witness volunteers.

Our annual Easter egg hunt with Gainesville’s kindergarten class was on the 7th. Vernon Vette, Jewell, Dorcas, Sheila, Becky Boyd, C.L., Jackie, Don and many more enjoyed watching 51 kindergarteners run all over the place searching for Easter eggs. Grant Frye and Kaelyn Killion won prizes for being the boy and girl who found the most eggs.

Our department heads celebrated Nina McCullough’s birthday with a homemade pineapple upside down cake then later that afternoon we celebrated Office Appreciation Day with a chocolate cream pie. Ida Mae, Delphia, Dorcas, Edna, Sheila and Vonetta presented Sherry Lewellen and Robin Strong with sunflower kitchen towel sets and sunflower seeds.

We finished our week with VFW bingo hosted by Norm Hartman. Janet, Vonetta, Jewell, Edna, Delphia, Dorcas, Jackie, C.L., Butch, Carol and Jeffrey were all big winners at the VFW bingo.