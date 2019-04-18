Friendship – Elsie Atchison Lena Ingram

Church started by singing with prayer by Bro. Lyle Wright. Ronnie Epps gave a good Sunday School lesson, “The Lord’s Prayer” John 17:1-26. The congregation sang several songs and we had special singing by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram. Philip Butterfield gave a reading, “Walk in the Light.” Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message John 12:2-32. Congregational singing closed the service. Ronnie Epps offered the closing prayer.

Sunday night started by singing several songs. Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram, and Sue Wright sang specials. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message from scripture: Revelation 3:8, Hebrews 13:15, Isaiah 12:1-6, and others. We sang a closing song and Ronnie Epps said the closing prayer.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison last week were Lena Ingram, Myson Loveless, Terrill Ingram, Donna and Noel Atchison, and Wayland and Trenton Atchison.