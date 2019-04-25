First Missouri Garlic School is May 17 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whether you grow garlic commercially or are a backyard garlic grower, you will want to register for the first Missouri Garlic School to learn from a nationally known expert, as well as regional experts and growers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, May 17 at the Springfield Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield.

“Garlic is an emerging specialty crop in Missouri. Commercial production is increasing as consumer demand increases,” said Kelly McGowan, horticulture specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

A variety of presentations will be given during the garlic school as well as tours at Fassnight Creek Farm and Millsap Farm in Springfield.

“Pest Management in Garlic” and “Harvest Handling” will be presented by Crystal Stewart, Cornell Cooperative Extension, New York

MU Extension Specialist Rusty Lee, who is also involved in commercial garlic production, will present “Overview of Garlic Production in Missouri.”

MU Extension Horticulture Specialist Patrick Byers, who is also involved in garlic research and production, will present “Investigating the Optimal Planting Date for Garlic in Southwest Missouri.”

Crystal Stewart works with diversified organic, small and beginning vegetable farmers throughout a 17 county region of eastern New York, helping them to improve both sustainability and profitability for long-term success. Her responsibilities are divided between providing on farm support to address grower concerns; creating educational programming including local, statewide, and regional meetings; and conducting research in organic systems with a focus on root crops, garlic and other alliums.

“This school is a unique opportunity to improve your garlic production and hear from real experts on the topic,” said McGowan.

Cost for the program is $20 per person and includes lunch and two site visits. Registration information can be found on the Greene County MU Extension website at http://extension.missouri.edu/greene or by calling the office at 417-881-8909.