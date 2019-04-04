Ever Wanted To Fly? Find Out How Through EAA ‘Flying Start’ Program 

WILLOW SPRINGS –– Those who have ever thought about learning to fly can find out more on May 18, as EAA Chapter 1218 hosts a “Flying Start” informational program on learning to fly at the EAA Chapter 1218 Hangar, 810 Bryan Street, Willow Springs.

EAA Chapter 1218, a local organization that is part of the national Experimental Aircraft Association, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started in this fun and fulfilling recreation.

The program will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the chapter hangar, 810 Bryan Street. Hwy 137, right on DD, right on Sunshine, left on Bryan. Anyone with an aviation interest is invited to attend.

EAA’s Flying Start program introduces interested individuals to the endless opportunities and fun that result in earning a pilot’s certificate. The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical, and will culminate in a free introductory flight.

EAA has 900 chapters around the world that provide activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation by sharing “The Spirit of Aviation.” Chapter activities range from monthly meetings, to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs, and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.

EAA chapters are the backbone of the international EAA organization, which has more than 200,000 members. The local organizations include general EAA chapters as well as specialized chapters for Vintage aircraft, Warbird, Ultralight and Aerobatic flight enthusiasts.

For info about this session, contact Tom White, Chapter President at 417 233-1218 or 417 252-0332. Visit our webpage www.1218.eaachapter.org