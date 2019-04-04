Evans Road Bridge at Route 65 Closed April Through Late July

A major roadway for many in this area, the Evans Road bridge and thoroughfare is now closed to traffic until late July for major rehabilitation. The closure is due to bridge work construction.

The Evans Road bridge was closed on Monday, April 1, with the ramps at Evans Road/Route 65 interchange remaining open most of the time. Drivers can make right turns onto and off of the ramps, but cannot cross the bridge

Drivers are urged to use the Route 65 interchanges at Route CC/J in Ozark and Battlefield Road in Springfield as turnaround points to access destinations at Evans Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid area, if possible.