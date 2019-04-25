Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Hello to all of you. I hope you had a wonderful Easter weekend. It is truly amazing that God loved us so much that he let his son die on that cross for not just my sins, but for your sins and all the world’s. Just sit and think about that for a moment. No wonder the burden was so great.

We did have a great time over the weekend. Roger and I started off just getting a few things done around the farm which included finding a few mushrooms for him to eat. I talked him into taking me out to eat which doesn’t happen too often. But then we forgot about Sunrise service Sunday morning and it was about 7:00 before we remembered. We did make it to our service on time and we had a great turn out for service. So very blessed to see some family come to worship with us that I hadn’t seen in a while. Mike and Sherrie Hampton, had their whole family there. Mandy said that it was about an hour drive, but we sure hope they get to come back every chance they get.

After church, the kids enjoyed finding eggs and candy. It is so cute watching them. I helped little Blake, and I think I was a stand-off who was going to pick up the candy and put it in his basket for him. He is such a cutie.

Sunday afternoon, my kids and grandkids came down and we had a great visit and played.

God has given us so many blessings, and I just praise his name and I hope you remembered to do the same. He is always just a prayer away.

Until next time, take care and God Bless.