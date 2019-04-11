Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Good morning to all of you from here on our mountain. It was a wonderful weekend here. I sure hope you got to get out and enjoy some of the sunshine and warm weather that God gave us.

We had a good crowd out for church Sunday, and were blessed to have Rex and Shirley back in church with us. She still needs our prayers, but was feeling good enough to make it back to church.

We had a birthday girl Sunday. Little Charlee is now one year old. She is a sweetie and such a blessing to see her parents raising her up in church.

We had a clean and work day Saturday and sure appreciate all who came to help.

It’s so nice to come in and the house just smells and looks so nice.

We are going to start a revival the Monday after Easter, so I hope you will start making plans to attend and pray that God has His way each night. It starts at 7 p.m. and we don’t have an end date.

I know all the kids are looking forward to Easter. In Sunday School I was reading about Jesus sending for the colt, and I let them make a donkey and one little boy wanted to make a bunny. I guess you can tell I have the little kids, but they do learn. I think they just really want the candy, but maybe so do the grown-ups.

It won’t be long before the churches will be having their Sunday rise services. We don’t have one, but Roger and I sometimes go to one and then go on to our regular service.

Wherever you attend, make sure you remember to thank God for sending his son to die on the cross for you.

Until next time, take care and God bless.