Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Hello, to all of you from here on our mountain. It seems the sickness germ has made its way to our mountain. I missed two Sundays and several others have also had one thing or another.

We have been praying for Shirley as she has had a really tough time this winter. Please add her to your prayer list. Also a friend of ours, Lisa, needs your prayers, and I am sure there are lots more. We had a good service at church Sunday. It was good to have James and Linda in church with us. We also had several young kids that sang for us. I do love to hear our little ones sing praises to God.

Saturday night, we had a youth night with pizza and a movie. We didn’t have a very big turn out, but we enjoyed it. Good food and fellowship, and after getting the DVD to work we watched a movie about the life of Joseph. For my lesson Sunday morning, I asked my kids questions and we discussed some of the movie.

This weekend, I had a phone call from my brother Adrian, from California. It is always so good to hear from him. I still can’t hardly talk, so Roger talked for me, but still got to catch up.

We had a very special birthday lady Sunday. Granny Franny, as all of us call her, or Francis Hampton, had a birthday. She is a very special person that we all think the world of, and I hope she knows just how special she is to all of us.

Well that is all I have for now, till next time, take care and God bless.