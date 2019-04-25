Drone/sUAS Flight School Courses Available at GOCAT Beginning April 30 

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Missouri State University-West Plains will host a free, non-credit small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) course April 30 at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT) in West Plains.

During this one-hour, informational meeting, students will learn about owning and operating sUAS, more commonly called drones.

This informational meeting is intended as a precursor for additional paid courses, including Flight School on May 11 for $125 and Part 107 Test Preparation on June 1 for $299.

“We are really excited to bring this course to the West Plains area,” said Sheila Barton, Missouri State-West Plains workforce manager at GOCAT. “Most people don’t know that flying drones requires a specific understanding of operation and a license to fly legally. This class provides everything you need to know about owning and operating one,” she said.

Flight School covers an introduction to sUAS and sUAS technologies in practical applications are available. This will include first-hand training under the instruction and guidance of an FAA Certified Remote Pilot in Command.

Students will operate within a controlled and set geofence, utilizing a secondary controller, with the primary controller in the hands of the instructor.

Also available is the opportunity to wear First Person View Goggles.

This workshop will also have a seated portion where students will receive an overview of the FAA’s (Federal Aviation Administration) Rules and Regulations for both remote-piloted aircraft and operators.

The Part 107 Test Prep Course is a one-day workshop covering the FAA 14 CFR, Part 107 exam requirements. Topics include airspace, aeronautical charts, weather, METARS, aircraft loading, airport operations, judgment & decision-making, radio communications and more, all of which are included on the Remote Pilot Certification exam.

To register, go to eventbrite.com and search for “Introduction to Drones” in West Plains events.

For information about the sUAS courses, contact Barton at 417-255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu, or Roy Crouch, Missouri State-West Plains education/outreach specialist at GOCAT, at 417-255-7785.

