Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of April 12, to April 18, 2019 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received and answered 84 Calls For service, and arrested and booked 15 individuals into the Douglas County Jail.

There are currently 21 in the jail.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday April 17, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the end of a county road, just off Z highway, on top of Dogwood Hill.

Jesse Jennings, age 27, of Ava, and Sonja Terrill, age 33, of Ava, were taken into custody and methamphetamines, a stolen four-wheeler from Joplin as well as guns were seized from the property.

Both were held on a 24-hour hold, formal charges are pending. Jennings also had a Grand Jury Indictment for Possession of Controlled Substance Felony D, that stemmed from a traffic stop in September of 2018.

Bond had been set at $15,000 10% cash surety and has since bonded from our facility.

A felony warrant arrest was made in the late hours at a residence in Eastern Douglas County on April 17. Larry D Johnson, age 56 of Willow Springs, was arrested on Passing Bad Checks X2 Felony E.

Bond has been set at $15,000 10% cash surety. Johnson is still in custody.