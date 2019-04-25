Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 19, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for April 18, 2019.

Receipts: 1,020 Last Week: 1,254 Year Ago: 0

Compared to last week, steers under 500 lbs and heifers under 400 lbs 5.00 to 10.00 higher; steer calves over 500 lbs and heifer calves over 40 lbs 2.00 to 5.00 higher; a limited test of yearlings sold with a higher undetone. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 higher; slaughter bulls steady. Demand good; supply moderate. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (33% Steers, 48% Heifers, 19% Bulls); 17% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (71% Stock Cows, 29% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 13%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

12 253-282 270 218.00-224.00 220.34

12 312-334 330 212.50-213.00 212.92

13 386-393 388 196.00-204.00 202.13

18 421-433 429 184.00-201.00 192.77

15 454-480 468 185.00-191.00 187.04

17 503-530 514 177.00-188.00 184.73

17 550-588 575 169.00-177.00 173.92

5 573-595 578 155.00 155.00 Unweaned

13 736 736 156.00 156.00

3 957 957 128.00 128.00

STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

8 400-428 410 180.00-189.00 184.89

8 500-518 512 171.00-175.00 172.05

7 540 540 168.00 168.00 Thin Fleshed

10 550-597 568 157.00-166.00 162.17

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

6 235-244 241 182.50 182.50

15 264-299 280 172.50-193.00 182.50

16 308 308 182.00 182.00

31 370-393 375 155.00-175.00 168.73

34 412-440 426 155.00-167.00 160.62

30 454-495 470 152.00-160.00 155.78

16 500-540 521 150.00-157.00 155.10

5 633 633 139.00 139.00

9 683 683 137.50 137.50

5 794 794 126.00 126.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

7 310-345 324 155.00-168.00 162.05

4 355-385 366 155.00-158.00 156.48

8 465-497 482 150.00-155.00 153.24

20 500-545 525 149.00-155.00 153.11

6 570-595 584 136.00-143.00 140.70

3 600-615 607 142.00-144.00 143.01

4 658 658 135.00 135.00 Unweaned

4 778-795 787 118.00-120.00 119.01

7 906 906 105.00 105.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

5 235-241 240 205.00 205.00

3 285-290 287 203.00-205.00 204.33

8 340 340 205.00 205.00

17 352-395 368 182.50-200.00 189.67

8 428 428 187.50 187.50

8 456-485 463 167.00-175.00 172.72

6 570-595 584 145.00-157.50 150.08

5 601 601 160.00 160.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4 238 238 197.50 197.50

5 365-390 376 174.00-175.00 174.81

12 455-490 461 156.00-165.00 161.94

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

14 1095-1555 1331 54.00-58.50 56.70 Average

5 1180-1635 1365 58.00-64.00 61.08 High

2 1230-1570 1400 53.00-53.50 53.28 Low

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

9 990-1340 1161 53.00-57/50 55.65 Average

5 1050-1175 1122 57.00-60.00 58.74 High

COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

26 825-1290 990 44.50-54.00 48.61 Average

12 865-1255 1047 51.00-60.50 56.49 High

8 890-1130 987 40.00-47.50 44.51 Low

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

9 1375-2230 1614 70.00-81.00 76.22 Average

5 1695-2060 1782 84.50-89.00 87.79 High

2 1190-1400 1295 62.50-63.00 62.77 Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8 T1 2 1075 1075 775.00 775.00

2-8 T3 7 1048-1082 1058 1125.00-1150.00 1142.69