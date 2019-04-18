Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 12, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for April 11, 2019.

Receipts: 1,254 Last Week: No report. Year Ago: 0

No report issued last week. Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers steady. Slaughter cows and bulls 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (44% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 13% Bulls; 14% Slaughter Cattle (79% Cows, 21% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (45% Bred Cows, 55% Co-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 18%. The new format USDA market reports for the Douglas County Livestock Auction can be found under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

6 305-348 330 192.50-197.00 195.95

16 360-395 375 192.50-205.00 196.21

10 405-440 414 185.00-194.00 190.73

20 450-493 470 175.00-187.00 182.17

7 502-530 522 182.00-183.00 182.27

40 550-591 582 160.00-171.00 167.13

16 605-615 611 160.00-164.00 162.18

12 746 746 144.50 144.50

STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4 219 219 210.00 210.00 Value Added

11 286 286 200.00 200.00 Value Added

4 341 341 197.00 197.00 Value Added

5 350-393 376 185.00-187.00 186.25

3 360-365 363 188.00-190.00 189.34 Thin Fleshed

3 443 443 167.50 167.50

28 460-493 471 162.00-179.00 169.09

27 500-542 562 155.00-169.00 161.12

26 550-572 562 155.00-169.00 161.12

25 600-615 605 154.00-165.00 161.430

8 687 687 149.00 149.00

3 825 825 132.50 132.50

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

7 318-342 329 162.50-167.00 165.14

9 358-390 380 160.00-165.00 162.36

25 408-445 421 151.00-164.00 161.47

28 456-498 474 152.50-159.00 154.40

28 515-547 531 146.00-154.00 151.18

11 560-583 574 148.00 148.00

6 666 666 125.00 125.00 Unweaned

12 703 703 132.00 132.00

HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3 293 293 152.50 152.50

7 308-340 323 154.00-160.00 157.91

22 360-398 377 150.00-162.50 153.89

12 402-442 421 145.00-153.00 150.00

4 431 431 156.00 156.00 Thin Fleshed

12 458-495 473 148.00-152.50 151.30

10 480-495 483 152.50 152.50 Thin Fleshed

20 500-545 517 135.00-151.00 146.75

4 504 504 152.00 152.50 Thin Fleshed

6 554-598 569 145.00 145.00

10 606-623 615 140.00-144.00 141.97

8 715 715 129.00 129.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

4 336 336 192.50 192.50

4 365-375 370 188.00-192.00 190.49

16 408-435 418 185.00-191.00 188.46

6 485-495 490 162.50-165.00 163.00

9 556-590 567 143.00-143.00 149.36

4 679 679 137.00 137.00

BULLS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

10 264-278 268 175.00-187.00 178.73

9 352-392 374 175.00-182.50 17825

2 388 388 182.50 182.50 Thin Fleshed

4 422-430 426 165.00-1609.00 166.98

6 455-495 474 145.00-170.00 157.87

4 510-540 528 149.00-160.00 152.15

SLAUGHTER CATTLE

COWS – Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

10 1200-1625 1352 53.00-56.00 54.40 Average

1 1270 1270 57.50 57.50 High

3 1340-1455 1410 45.00-53.50 49.98 Low

COWS – Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

16 925-1555 1243 49.00-56.50 53.59 Average

12 995-1345 1173 65.00-61.50 57.16 High

2 1010-1065 1038 48.00-51.00 49.46 Low

COWS – Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

14 755-1310 1038 44.50-49.50 47.68 Average

15 885-1350 1094 50.50-57.50 54.41 High

15 810-1330 1011 30.00-44.00 36.18 Low

BULLS – 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

18 1215-2160 1579 76.50-87.50 82.40 Average

3 1650-2045 1828 91.00-94.00 92.56 High

3 1275-1385 1328 65.00-76.50 71.63 Low

REPLACEMENT CATTLE

BRED COWS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8 T2-3 5 948-1085 1021 850.00-985.00 920.87

COW-CALF PAIRS -Medium 1-2 w/<150 lbs calf (Per Family / Estimate Wt)

Age Stage Head Wt. Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

2-8 0 2 810-850 830 1110.00-1175.00 1142.50