Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, March 29, 2019, MO Dept. of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/28/2019

Receipts: 1547 Last Week: 1974 Year Ago: 402

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady. Slaughter cows 8.00 to 10.00 lower, too few slaughter bulls last week for a price comparison, undertone lower. Demand moderate to good for feeders, moderate to light for slaughter cows, supply moderate. The pastures are starting to firm up after the recent rains. Fertilizer trucks and carts are keeping the roads busy. Near 13 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 32 percent steers, 53 percent heifers, 15 percent bulls, with 16 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7 308-345 329 195.00-197.50 196.00

16 352-392 373 185.00-197.50 188.80

20 405-440 425 185.00-197.00 189.85

7 440-445 442 177.00-182.50 178.80 Fleshy

35 450-490 476 180.50-191.00 184.44

8 452-460 456 175.00-179.00 177.36 Fleshy

11 532-538 533 170.00-176.00 174.90

19 554-595 568 160.00-179.00 170.46

12 570-586 583 150.00-167.00 161.89 Fleshy

15 605-621 613 160.00-163.00 161.88

5 788 788 133.00 133.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

2 362 362 187.50 187.50

7 412-445 432 172.00-177.50 175.53

7 458-492 477 157.50-163.00 160.63 Fleshy

23 505-548 530 155.00-172.00 163.70

8 505-540 528 152.50-168.00 156.67 Fleshy

13 552-585 564 155.00-162.50 159.70

5 578-595 588 145.00-150.00 146.97 Fleshy

13 608-640 616 147.50-163.00 157.08

7 628 628 154.00 154.00 Calves

14 652-690 672 142.00-144.00 142.94

12 700-734 722 132.50-144.00 140.21

4 710 710 136.00 136.00 Calves

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 615 615 132.50 132.50

Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 479 479 161.00 161.00

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7 516 516 72.50 72.50

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 265-275 272 167.00-167.50 167.38

13 310-344 338 155.00-163.00 159.09

14 355-399 377 152.50-155.00 153.98

60 405-440 421 150.00-158.00 154.47

6 403-430 414 147.50-151.00 148.96 Fleshy

78 453-496 481 149.00-155.00 153.05

5 455-482 469 145.00-148.00 146.92 Fleshy

21 505-542 524 147.00-151.00 148.37

15 560-585 570 145.00-148.50 147.18

18 608-626 615 132.50-144.00 139.45

5 610-612 611 128.00-130.00 128.80 Calves

6 665 665 131.00 131.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7 270-292 282 150.00-157.50 154.37

10 310-338 329 155.00 155.00

3 330 330 159.00 159.00 Thin Fleshed

7 350-395 370 150.00-155.00 152.41

19 400-446 424 149.00-154.00 152.10

25 450-492 472 144.00-152.50 147.50

4 450-458 456 142.50-145.00 143.12 Fleshy

8 455-492 467 147.00-157.00 153.62 Thin Fleshed

11 532-539 535 146.00-149.00 147.90

9 500-532 523 142.00-147.50 144.19 Fleshy

5 502-545 519 146.00-151.00 148.90 Thin Fleshed

53 555-598 584 134.00-145.00 142.58

11 611-645 627 125.00-132.00 128.55

4 655 655 127.50 127.50

14 709-717 714 123.00-127.50 125.36

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

7 380-392 387 131.00-152.50 140.05 Thin Fleshed

5 444 444 132.50 132.50 Thin Fleshed

4 455-480 474 130.00-133.00 132.03

3 515-542 533 135.00 135.00

3 575 575 130.00 130.00

3 670 670 121.50 121.50

Feeder Heifers Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 326 326 152.50 152.50

Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 538 538 144.00 144.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 232 232 192.50 192.50

3 330-345 337 185.00-190.00 187.36

16 366-399 384 187.00-198.00 194.64

12 410-432 428 179.00-187.00 184.96

26 453-495 474 150.00-173.00 167.33

23 550-570 553 143.00-149.50 148.53

3 615 615 141.00 141.00 Calves

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 335-345 342 172.50-192.50 183.66

5 350-375 366 175.00-182.00 177.06

7 420-448 434 164.00-175.00 168.85

14 450-498 470 152.00-162.00 157.49

10 520-545 532 145.00-149.00 147.19

3 573 573 132.50 132.50

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 ind 44.50

Boning 80-85 42.50-47.00 48.00-50.50 39.50-42.50

Lean 85-90 38.00-45.00 45.00-47.50 30.00-39.00

shelly kind 20.00-30.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1235-1935 lbs, 74.00-80.50; High Dressing ind 82.50, Low Dressing 64.00-71.00.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 960-1095 lbs, four to six years, second stage, 750.00-875.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 pkg 950 lbs, five to six years,with 200 lb calves 1150.00, couple 1000 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with 200 lb calves 975.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt