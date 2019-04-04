Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO,  Friday, March 29, 2019, MO Dept. of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 03/28/2019

Receipts:  1547    Last Week:  1974    Year Ago:  402

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady.  Slaughter cows 8.00 to 10.00 lower, too few slaughter bulls last week for a price comparison, undertone lower. Demand moderate to good for feeders, moderate to light for slaughter cows, supply moderate. The pastures are starting to firm up after the recent rains. Fertilizer trucks and carts are keeping the roads busy.  Near 13 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 32 percent steers, 53 percent heifers, 15 percent bulls, with 16 percent over 600 lbs.

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range               Avg Price

    7       308-345     329          195.00-197.50           196.00

   16      352-392     373          185.00-197.50           188.80

   20      405-440     425          185.00-197.00           189.85

    7       440-445     442          177.00-182.50           178.80   Fleshy

   35      450-490     476          180.50-191.00           184.44

    8       452-460     456          175.00-179.00           177.36   Fleshy

   11      532-538     533          170.00-176.00           174.90

   19      554-595     568          160.00-179.00           170.46

   12      570-586     583          150.00-167.00           161.89   Fleshy

   15      605-621     613          160.00-163.00           161.88

    5       788            788          133.00                        133.00

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range  Avg Wt    Price Range               Avg Price

    2      362             362          187.50                       187.50

    7      412-445     432          172.00-177.50           175.53

    7      458-492     477          157.50-163.00           160.63   Fleshy

   23     505-548     530          155.00-172.00           163.70

    8      505-540     528          152.50-168.00           156.67   Fleshy

   13     552-585     564          155.00-162.50           159.70

    5      578-595     588          145.00-150.00           146.97   Fleshy

   13     608-640     616          147.50-163.00           157.08

    7      628            628           154.00                       154.00   Calves

   14     652-690     672          142.00-144.00           142.94

   12     700-734     722          132.50-144.00           140.21

    4      710            710           136.00                       136.00   Calves

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range             Avg Price

    3      615           615             132.50                     132.50

                    Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range            Avg Price

    5      479                479          161.00                  161.00

                     Feeder Holstein Steers Large 3

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range            Avg Price

    7      516                516        72.50                      72.50

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range            Avg Price

    4      265-275        272          167.00-167.50       167.38

   13     310-344        338          155.00-163.00       159.09

   14     355-399        377          152.50-155.00       153.98

   60     405-440        421          150.00-158.00       154.47

    6      403-430        414         147.50-151.00        148.96   Fleshy

   78     453-496        481          149.00-155.00       153.05

    5      455-482        469          145.00-148.00       146.92   Fleshy

   21     505-542        524          147.00-151.00       148.37

   15     560-585        570          145.00-148.50       147.18

   18     608-626        615          132.50-144.00       139.45

    5      610-612        611          128.00-130.00       128.80   Calves

    6      665               665          131.00                    131.00

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range             Avg Price

    7      270-292     282            150.00-157.50        154.37

   10     310-338     329            155.00                    155.00

    3      330             330           159.00                    159.00   Thin Fleshed

    7      350-395     370            150.00-155.00        152.41

   19     400-446     424            149.00-154.00        152.10

   25     450-492     472            144.00-152.50        147.50

    4      450-458     456            142.50-145.00        143.12   Fleshy

    8      455-492     467            147.00-157.00        153.62   Thin Fleshed

   11     532-539     535            146.00-149.00        147.90

    9      500-532     523            142.00-147.50        144.19   Fleshy

    5      502-545     519            146.00-151.00        148.90   Thin Fleshed

   53     555-598     584            134.00-145.00        142.58

   11     611-645     627            125.00-132.00        128.55

    4      655            655            127.50                    127.50

   14     709-717     714            123.00-127.50        125.36

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt      Price Range            Avg Price

    7       380-392     387            131.00-152.50        140.05   Thin Fleshed

    5       444            444            132.50                     132.50   Thin Fleshed

    4       455-480     474            130.00-133.00        132.03

    3       515-542     533            135.00                    135.00

    3       575            575            130.00                    130.00

    3       670            670            121.50                    121.50

                      Feeder Heifers Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt     Price Range           Avg Price

    5          326           326          152.50                   152.50

                    Feeder Heifers Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt     Price Range           Avg Price

    5          538           538          144.00                   144.00

                 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt     Price Range          Avg Price

    3      232               232         192.50                   192.50

    3      330-345       337          185.00-190.00      187.36

   16    366-399       384           187.00-198.00      194.64

   12    410-432       428           179.00-187.00      184.96

   26    453-495       474           150.00-173.00      167.33

   23    550-570       553           143.00-149.50      148.53

    3     615              615           141.00                   141.00   Calves

                Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range           Avg Price

    6        335-345     342          172.50-192.50      183.66

    5        350-375     366          175.00-182.00      177.06

    7        420-448     434          164.00-175.00      168.85

   14       450-498     470          152.00-162.00      157.49

   10       520-545     532          145.00-149.00      147.19

    3        573            573          132.50                  132.50

Slaughter Cows:

       Percent Lean    Avg Dressing    High Dressing    Low Dressing

Breaking    70-80    ind 44.50

Boning       80-85    42.50-47.00      48.00-50.50       39.50-42.50

Lean           85-90    38.00-45.00      45.00-47.50       30.00-39.00

                                                                shelly kind  20.00-30.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1235-1935 lbs, 74.00-80.50; High Dressing ind 82.50, Low Dressing 64.00-71.00.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2  960-1095 lbs, four to six years, second stage, 750.00-875.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  Medium and Large 1-2 pkg 950 lbs, five to six years,with 200 lb calves 1150.00, couple 1000 lbs, seven years to short and solid mouth, with 200 lb calves 975.00.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Ava, MO,      Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

