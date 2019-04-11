(AVA-Mo)– No market report is available for the April 4, 2019, Douglas County Livestock market. USDA Agricultural Market Service staff did not attend the market that day and were instead at a training. USDA is launching a new, online market report format called MARS and My Market. USDA anticipates that the Douglas County Livestock Market report will be available through the MARS platform beginning with the April 11 market. The new format, in a pdf file format, aims to be more user-friendly. The MARS web page can be found at: https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov.
