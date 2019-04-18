Doris Lucille Garner, 85 years, 5 months, 23 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on April 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Doris was born October 20, 1933 in Spearville, KS to John and Laura (Drusty) Helfrich.

On June 22, 1951 Doris and Joe Garner were united in marriage at Tucumcari, New Mexico and to this union they were blessed with eight children. Doris was a retired Waitress.

Doris attended Murray Church in Squires for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, pitch, dog racing, and camping. She was a big Cardinals and Chiefs fan. Her joy was her grand children and great grand children though, whom she spoiled.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe Garner in 2012, a son, as well as several siblings, and a great grand child.

She is survived by her children, Joel Garner, Dan Garner, David Garner, Becky Cox, and Sheila Jenkins all of Ava, MO, Roxie Braun of Jefferson City, MO, and Gilda Walker of Valley Center, KS, 25 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, one brother, Bob Helfrich, two sisters, Mary Hager and Charlene Ward, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Doris will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in Dyer Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday prior to service from 1:00 PM to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Schofield. Memorials may be made to Dyer Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.