County Line – Veda Bushong

Congratulations to Reece Goforth on passing his state tests to be a barber. He will be working in Rogersville.

Bryse Dodson played baseball this week.

Donna Dodson was here on Monday and Thursday. On Saturday, she, Megan Goforth, Quin Breeding, Bryse Dodson, and I went to lunch. We visited with Ruby Adams and Lorene Curtis while there. Then Megan, Donna, and I went to get groceries.

Keith and Melanie Breeding and Macee went on a car cruise on Saturday.

Megan and Donna went to Springfield on Friday.

Macee Breeding spent Thursday night with Maggie Potter.

Donna took Quin Breeding to his soccer game on Saturday morning. His team won.

Bryse Dodson mowed my yard Saturday. He and Mike went fishing on Saturday.

Chase Dodson visited David & Donna and Mike on Saturday. He killed a turkey on Sunday. Bentley Iott and some of Danny’s kids spent Easter weekend at the lake.

David and Donna visited June Dodson on Sunday after church. Donna came here Sunday evening. Others here were Amy Croney, Axle, Ashlin Parker, Challa and friend Eddie.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens were Max and Kathy Stephens, Lana Stephens and Eric Stephens. Lisa Hensley had been there earlier this week.

Happy Birthday in May to Anna Bushong, Brittany Torres, Johnnie Reed, Dalton Watkins, Branwyn Robertson, and Keith Breeding. I wish them many more.