County Line – Veda Bushong

David and Donna Dodson went to Springfield on Monday. Bryse Dodson played baseball this week in Mtn. Grove and Springfield and they won both games.

Sandy Rackley of Tennessee called on Wednesday.

Mike Dodson and Bryse went fishing on Friday and Saturday. Chase Dodson and Dallee also went on Saturday.

Quin Breeding played soccer Saturday morning. They won their game. Donna, Keith and Melanie and Macee went to watch him. He placed third out of 23 on Shot Put in Ava on Thursday.

Donna and Macee came by on Thursday.

Bryse mowed my yard on Saturday. And Donna and I went grocery shopping.

Melanie, Megan, and Macee were in a photo shoot Saturday for Blondie’s.

Reece Goforth visited family and friends in Ava on Saturday.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens on Sunday were Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens, Lana Stephens, Lisa Hensley, Seth Hensley, Ivan Lawson, Jordan Lada, Levie Watterson and Thomas, Jane Call, Leon Potter, Wes and Arlene Scott. They were helping John and Lisa celebrate their birthdays. I wish them many more.

David and Donna visited Pete and Helen Workman Sunday afternoon.