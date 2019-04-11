Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Driver’s exams are given in the basement on Thursdays from 9:30 to 3:30.

Recent winners in the pitch tournament were Joretta Sawyer, Jerry Shepherd and Sue Pool. Last Tuesday’s winners were Charles Curtis, Joretta Sawyer and Lou Meile. The winner in the billiards tournament on Wednesday was Lee Wilcox, Troy Fleetwood, and Jerry Garcia.

We have checkers, chess, Yahtzee and cribbage in addition to puzzles, cards and Bingo. If we ain’t got it, you don’t need it.

Our volunteers are the heart of our community. They do a real good job and we appreciate them so much.

The Grief Support Group meets on the third Tuesday from 10-11, sponsored by Three Rivers Hospice.

Our sympathy goes out to the Robert Thompson, Sr. family and all of the Mt. Zion community in their loss.

We occasionally have someone to bring music on the piano. Great job!

We have a new look in the dining hall with new tables and chairs. We will have new tablecloths soon. We’re glad for the greater attendance we are seeing at our meals. You almost need a reservation. Great job cooks!

Adult Education and Literacy classes on Monday and Wednesday from 12 to 3.

I just got back from a very emotional wedding – – even the cake was in tiers.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.