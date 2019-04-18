Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Have you ever seen the redbuds more beautiful than this year? God has done that just for us.

Driver’s exams are given every Thursday in the basement of our building from 9:30 to noon and 1:00 to 4:00.

Drop by the basement on Friday and look around.

There will be another Pool Tournament in May. Dust off your pool cue stick and practice up.

If you have been considering coming down to play pitch in the tournament, consider no more. You will be playing with a good group of ladies and gentlemen. (Good most of the time!)

The new tables and tablecloths in the dining room have certainly made it look impressive now. It renders a delightful atmospheric ambiance.

Our tax preparation days are now over. I hope you were able to get an appointment and get yours prepared.

Several people have been working on the puzzle that is setting out. When this one is all put together, we will take it apart and put out another one. Or we may paste it to a board and frame it and offer it for sale.

If you are wanting some good food, come on down. Even if you are under sixty, six dollars for a nutritious meal and salad bar is not outrageous in price.

Cheerfulness is contagious, but don’t wait to catch it . . . be a carrier.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.