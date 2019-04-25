Corps to Open Remaining Parks on Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – The Army Corps of Engineers on Table Rock Lake will open their second round of campgrounds May 1. These parks include Aunts Creek, Baxter, Big M, Eagle Rock, and Viola.

Moonshine Beach day use area will open May 15.

To make a reservation at any of the campgrounds on Table Rock Lake, call the Recreation.gov reservation line toll free at 877-444-6777, or log on to www.recreation.gov and make your reservation via the Internet.

For more information about Table Rock Lake, visit the website at https://www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Table-Rock-Lake/ or contact Chief Park Ranger Brent Watkins at 501-340-1952.