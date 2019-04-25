Contract Proposals for Ava License Office Now Being Accepted 

The State of Missouri, Division of Purchasing recently issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Ava License Office. The Request for Proposal is being issued by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The contract commitment would be through June 14, 2024, and according to information given to the Herald, several are interested in applying for the contract opportunity.

The Request for Proposal was first announced Wednesday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. The proposal opportunity remains open until Thursday, May 9, at 2:00 p.m.

Those interested in applying must go to the State of Missouri Bid Board on the missouribuys.mo.gov website.

Additional instructions are as follAfter clicking on the Bid Board tab, scroll through the list of solicitations that are shown at the bottom of the page in order to find Solicitation Number RFPS30034901902404.

Then click on the View Solicitation Summary icon in the Actions column. Next, scroll down to the Mandatory Documents section to access all solicitation documents. Click on each document to obtain a complete copy of the RFP document.

Detailed, step-by-step instructions for navigating the MissouriBUYS System are provided on the Bid Board (missouribuys.mo.gov/bidboard) by clicking on Bid Response Instructions.

Contact information for the RFP bid solicitation is cited online as: Lillian Smith, 301 W. High St., Room 630, Jefferson City, Mo., 65101; Tel: 573-751-4579; lillian.smith@oa.mo.gov