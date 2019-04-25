Consumers Are Empty-Handed When Ordering from Zerena’s Wishes

ST. LOUIS – Consumers from across the United States tell Better Business Bureau (BBB) orders they expected to receive from online shopping site Zerena’s Wishes never arrived.

BBB advises consumers to use caution when doing business with Zerena’s Wishes, which claims to be located in Brunswick, Missouri. Consumers allege the company failed to deliver goods, did not issue refunds, and provided overall poor customer service.

The business has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to several recent unanswered customer complaints.

Consumers told BBB an offer of free goods enticed them to buy items from the website. All consumers had to do was pay for shipping to receive the free goods. Instead of receiving clothes and beauty items, consumers were left to wonder what happened to their orders and how to get a refund for the money they sent for shipping costs.