Congressman Visits Ava

Missouri Congressman Jason Smith (right) listens as Tom Martincic (left) explains how the Bread of Life Giving and Sharing ministry operates in Ava. Bread of Life is the parent organization of the True Brew coffee shop and TrueView Family Theater. Joshua Abernathy (center) is on the board of Bread of Life Giving and Sharing.  

