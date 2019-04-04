Congressman Jason Smith

Collusion Delusion

For more than two years, Americans have been bombarded by the news media airing report after report on ‘collusion’ between President Trump and the Russians who interfered in the 2016 election. If you listened to any of the talking heads or high-profile Democrats running for President, the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump’s campaign would be the end of his presidency. But as the Department of Justice announced this week the Mueller probe was ending without finding any evidence whatsoever of conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, one of the largest hoaxes in American history came crashing down.

Special Counsel Mueller had every available Department of Justice resource at his disposal in his lengthy investigation into President Trump’s campaign. After two years and $25 million of taxpayer funds spent investigating President Trump, the Special Counsel’s investigation found there was no evidence of collusion between any member of President Trump’s campaign and Russia. His team of 40 federal FBI agents and 19 federal prosecutors interviewed 500 witnesses and issued 2,800 subpoenas, ultimately drawing the same conclusion Congressional investigations reached months ago at a fraction of the cost. In fact, the Special Counsel’s investigation found that Russian affiliates made multiple offers to assist the Trump campaign, but his campaign rejected those offers.

Vladimir Putin’s goal in 2016 was to disrupt our elections and sow division throughout the United States. President Trump didn’t help him, but the mainstream media and high-profile Democrats did. That’s why in 2019 we’re still rehashing the 2016 election, 29 months after the fact. The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC combined published more than 8,500 stories mentioning the Mueller investigation, far outweighing their coverage of historic tax reform, President Trump’s economic success, and the American military crushing ISIS overseas. CNN alone wrote 900 more stories about Russia than on President Trump’s tax cuts for the middle class. The liberal media pushed story after story about Russia, trying to scare Americans into thinking their President was controlled by a foreign power.

The media had help from high-profile Democrats in Congress, who now owe President Trump an apology. The Chairman of the Democrat Caucus wondered on national television if our President is a “Russian asset.” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said, “there is a mountain of evidence of collusion.” Representative Adam Schiff, the Democrat Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, repeatedly said on national television that he had “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion. Now that the Mueller investigation has shown Chairman Schiff is lying, he should apologize to the President of the United States and step down as the head of the House Intelligence Committee.

Liberals have said for two years now that Mueller should be able to complete his investigation and the American people should trust the results. But now that he vindicated President Trump, the radical left refuses to accept his findings. This week after a summary of the Special Counsel’s report was submitted to Congress, Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “this is not the end of anything.” Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib circulated a letter to begin the process of impeaching President Trump. With no clear vision on how to lead the country forward, opposing President Trump is the only thing uniting the new radical majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. And that’s why they’re having such a hard time accepting reality – the real Russian conspiracy is the false narrative they’ve been forcing on the American people for years.

The conclusion of the Special Counsel’s investigation should finally close the book on this ridiculous chapter. With the debunked Russia distraction behind us, it’s time for Congress to move on and get back to what the American people sent us to Washington to do – solving the most pressing issues facing our nation.