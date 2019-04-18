Community Events

This column is for fundraisers, benefits, or community functions for which a fee or membership dues are collected. Items will be printed in this column twice for a single fee of $5.00 for 25 words or less.

* * *

Java & Jazz Concert with Springfield Community Jazz Ensemble, and the Ava High School and Ava Middle School Jazz Bands, Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m., Ava High School Gym, Donations will be accepted to support the Ava Pride Band. 30-1t

* * *

Heart of the Ozarks Talent Contest, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12:00 Noon, (Doors Open at 11 a.m.) Senior Center, 727 N. 9th, Ozark, MO, $5 per person per entry, $5 per spectator. Two categories: 15 and younger; 16 and older. Cash prizes. Must enter by calling Peg McLerran at (417) 581-6881.

* * *