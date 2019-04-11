Class of 1969 To Host 50-Year Reunion May 4

The Ava High School graduating class of 1969 will hold a 50-year reunion in conjunction with the Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 4.

A room has been reserved at the Ava High School for classmates to gather between 4 and 6 p.m., prior to the banquet which begins at 6 p.m. Finger foods will be available during that time.

An effort has been made to contact as many classmates as possible; however, it is requested that members of the 1969 class send an email address or telephone number to Sandy Welch Walker at 417-543-0351, walkertranger98@yahoo.com. Class members or a family member may also contact Keith Moore or Charlotte Irby Moore at 417-683-5268; keithmoore831@gmail.com.

Banquet ticket information will be announced by the Alumni Banquet committee.