Citizens of the Month for March and April

Students selected as Citizens of the Month for March were chosen for exemplifying the word courage, and Mason Cole and Hannah Stafford were selected for the honor.

Mason Cole, a sophomore at Ava High School, is the son of Matthew Cole and Kristen McFarlin.

Mason’s clubs and extra-curricular activities include student council, Pep Club and FBLA. For the last two seasons, he has also been a team member in basketball and track.

Serving in the community, Mason’s projects include coaching pee-wee basketball, helping with food drives, participating in the Donna Cox Walk and helping local residents with lawn care and mowing.

After high school, Mason plans to pursue becoming an athletic trainer, joining the Air Force or becoming a physical therapist.

According to Mason’s teachers, he exemplifies courage and leads by example. He sets a great example for the rest of the student body by modeling outstanding behavior.

Hannah Stafford, a sophomore at Ava High School, is the daughter of Tim and Bonnee Stafford.

Hannah’s clubs and extra-activities include participating in Art Club and cheerleader for two years, and FBLA, FCA, FFA for one year.

Hannah’s has been a member of the Ava Saddle Club for seven years and member of 4-H eight years. Her community service projects include helping with improvements at the fairgrounds and the saddle club, by renovating the building, helping with electrical repairs, kitchen repairs, arena maintenance and picking up trash on the grounds. Hannah also helped the Lions Club by planting a tree outside their building.

After high school, Hannah plans to attend college and become an Algebra teacher, or surgical technician.

Teachers say Hannah is always on point. She does what she is supposed to do when she is supposed to do it. Her behavior toward others is exemplary, as well as to whatever standard of work is required.

The character word for the month of April is hard working, and Ava High School students selected for the honor are Zack Miller and Harley Kilgore.

Zack Miller, a sophomore at Ava High School, is the son of Chris and Alicia Degase.

Zack’s extra-curricular clubs and activities include National Honor Society, Student Council, baseball, and basketball. He has worked the food drive for the Food Harvest in Ava.

After high school, Zack plans to attend college on a baseball scholarship.

His teachers note he is always polite, and gives every assignment his best effort, as he goes above and beyond what is asked. Zack displays excellent character.

Harley Kilgore, a sophomore at Ava High School, is the daughter of John and Sarah Cable.

Harley is involved in National Honor Society, Anchor Club, FBLA and TREND.

Her special community projects include going to Springfield with the NHS to help with the Ozarks Food Harvest. Harley assisted with filling 1400 food bags for area families in need. The project provided approximately 3500 meals.

After high school, Harley plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in the field of science. After completing undergrad work, Harley plans to attend medical school and strive to become a life-changing surgeon. This will fulfill her dream of helping people get back to where they wish to be.

Harley’s teachers say her school work is always top notch. She is a very hard working student, and continually goes above and beyond what is required.