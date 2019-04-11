Circuit Court Law Day Report for April 2 

During Circuit Court Law Day April 2, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

David J. Miller, 27, Ava, was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison pursuant to §559.115, 120-day institutional treatment for the following charges: first degree tampering, two counts of third degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine. The offenses all occurred within December 2018 and were investigated jointly by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and Ava Police Department.

Dustin Pippin, 27, Mansfield, was sentenced to seven years in prison for resisting arrest and seven years for possession of methamphetamine. Pippin was also sentenced to five years each for two counts of possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. Pippin was sentenced pursuant to Missouri’s Long term treatment statute §217.362. The newest case occurred in December 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. The original probation cases occurred in 2017 and both were investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Robert W. Jamison, 49, West Plains, was sentenced to five years in prison with 120 day shock incarceration for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violation his probation. The original offense occurred in August 2015 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Chance L. Smith, 21, Ava, was sentenced to four years in prison for second-degree burglary and four years for stealing a controlled substance after admitting to violating his probation. The sentences will run concurrently. The original offenses occurred in 2015 and both were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There was a total of 89 criminal cases on the docket. Twelve felony guilty pleas, one misdemeanor guilty plea and six probation revocations were entered. There were five failure to appear warrants issued by the Court.