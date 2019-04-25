Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

I hope everyone had a blessed Resurrection week.

Wed. evening Bible Study was led by Bro. Jason Snelson, about “Truth & Ethics”, using Scriptures Joshua 2:1-6; Hebrews 11:31; Genesis 12:10-12 & 39:1-10.

The Saturday morning Men’s Breakfast was well attended. The devotion was given by guest speaker Bill Williams. Bro. Don Lunn is still down, recuperating from leg surgery & was greatly missed. So happy to have new friends joining us. Thank you Gordon for saving the day!

Easter Sunday/Resurrection Day we had 43 in attendance. Bro. Danny Fleetwood opened the service with a Scripture reading from Luke 18:31-34.

Celebrating Birthdays this week were April McFarlin & Kevin Fleetwood.

Jeff & Lora Hubbard sang specials. Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Resurrection Day=Love”, using Scriptures John 19:26-26: Love for mother; Luke 23:34: Forgiving love; Luke 23:43: Promise love; Mark 15:33: Love for us shown through bearing darkness & being forsaken by His Father; John 19:30: He finished the task which prepared a way for our salvation; John 20:27: HE’S COMING BACK!

Sunday night service was dismissed.

Special prayer requests this week were for Delmar & Margaret Rosseau, Dade Forest, Don Lunn, Herval & Jean Porter, many unspokens, our Country & leaders, especially our President.

Next Sunday night will be our Youth Night, with guest speaker, Bro. Michael Marah.

If you don’t have a church to attend regularly or you like to be around down to earth people who will love you unconditionally, come give us a try. We’re a small country church with real people who love Jesus, sings from the old fashioned hymnals, with a Pastor who preaches straight from God’s Holy Word (KJV) every Sunday morning & Sunday night, plus Bible Study on Wed, night.

We also have women’s fellowship meeting once a month that is fun & uplifting and a Men’s Breakfast once a month for the men to enjoy.

You don’t have to dress fancy to attend our church, you don’t have to show us your bank account, & your name doesn’t have to be recorded on our books to be a part of our family of God.

For the teens, we have a wonderful set of youth leaders that lead Sunday school class, Wed. night Bible Study, & have a youth night once a month.

Services are Sunday Morning 10:00 a.m., Sunday night 6:00, Wed. night 7:00. Located at the corner of NW Norman St. & Hampton Ave. (formally NW 7th St & 7th Ave). Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Assoc. Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-2084.

Death & life are in the power of the tongue: Proverbs 18:21.