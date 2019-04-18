Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

March 31, 2019 –The Anniversary celebration this week was for Doy & Amy Porter.

Special prayer requests this week were for Herval & Jean Porter, Don Lunn, Cindy Fleetwood, Dade Forrest, Lisa Hampton, Darrell George, Trent Nicholas, Ruby Graham, Tabitha Spencer, Mary Brooks, Don Reed, Tammy Hinrichs, Helga Emerick, the lost & unconcerned, our country & President, & many unspokens.

April 7, 2019 – Saturday evening our great granddaughter, McKenzie Hall, & two great-great granddaughters, Aria & Ellie, came to visit us.

Sunday morning, we had 25 in attendance. Bro. Danny Fleetwood opened the morning service with Scripture reading from John 14:1-6.

Celebrating a birthday this week is Rachel Garner, and an Anniversary celebration is for Don and Misty Lunn.

This morning I sang a special. Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Faith produces results” using Scriptures from Heb. 4:14-15 Mark 9:14-29.

The monthly business meeting followed the morning service.

We had a very special guest in our home Sunday afternoon. Miss Betty Hale & her brother, Roger Brown, came to visit us. It was so good to see her again.

Bro. Danny Fleetwood sang a special song tonight for the evening service.

Pastor Gary brought the evening message about “Christian service” using Scripture from 1 Peter 5:1-7.

Special prayer requests were for Dade Forrest, Dan Garners mom, Don Lunn, Dallas Murrill, Herval & Jean Porter, Tabitha Spencer, Tammy Hinrichs, Helga Emrick, Don Reed, Tiffany West, Gwen McFall, the Ivona Pierson family, our country & leaders, & our church.

Ladies let’s not forget our secret sisters at church. When you accepted that name, you took the responsibility to care for that special lady all this year.

Even if we suffer for our entire lives, it will be a moment in comparison to eternity.

April 13 – Saturday morning, our Ladies Meeting was well attended. Our guest speaker was Sis. Jacque Whiteman, giving her wonderful testimony. We had fun, fellowship, & lunch afterwards. Sis. Cindy Fleetwood made beautiful Easter baskets, filled with goodies, for each lady that attended, plus one for the door prize. It was all appreciated so much!

Next Saturday will be the Men’s Breakfast, at church, at 7:00 a.m.

My brother, Vernon McFarlin, came in Tuesday from Nevada. We have had good visiting with family & friends, went out for meals, & attended church services.

Sunday morning, Sis. Linda Roberts led Sunday School, using Scriptures from Hebrews 11:17-40.

Pastor Gary & I, & Bro. Jeff & Sis. Lora Hubbard all sang a special together. Pastor Gary brought the morning message, Luke 22:39-46. “The Garden of Gethsemane” & a reading of a description of crucifixion. It was heart wrenching!

We had our fellowship dinner after the morning service.

Sunday evening, Pastor Gary & I sang a special. Bro. Vernon McFarlin brought the evening message, “Fight a good fight. Finish your course. Keep the faith.” 2 Timothy 3:16-17; 4:1-8.

Special prayer requests this week were for Delmar Rosseau, Ronald McFarlin, Linda Roberts, Dade Forest, Emory Parham, Misty’s brother, Jeremy, Don Lunn, Vernon McFarlin (Health & traveling), Danny & Myra, Vonda Bumgard, Jennifer Lamb, the Doris Garner family, the Royce Page family, the Betty Burton family, the Pauline Murrill family, Ruby Graham, Gwen McFall, Herval & Jean Porter.

Service times are Sunday School 10:00 a.m., Sunday morning worship 11:00, Sunday evening worship 6:00, Wednesday evening Bible Study 7:00. Corner of NW Norman (7th) St. & Hampton (7th) Ave.

Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-2084.

Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”