CherNastic Gymnasts Excel at Competition

The CherNastics Gymnastics sanctioned USA Xcel Gymnastics team recently qualified for the Missouri State Championships held at Union Station in Kansas City Mo. on March 30-31.  Team members shown above are, l to r, Lauryn Brooks, age 14; Presley Weldon, age 12; Angel Caudill, age 13; Emma Stewart, age 12; and Katie Brooks, age 10.  70 Missouri gymnasts qualified in the 12-year-old and 14-year-old divisions; team members Emma Stewart took 5th place on beam, and Presley Weldon, 6th place on floor.   68 Missouri gymnasts competed in the 11-year-old division, which included Angel, and 73 gymnasts were competing in the 10-year-old division against Katie Brooks who qualified for regionals.   Gymnasts had to make an All Around Score (AA) to qualify for state, and a 35.5 to qualify for regionals. 

