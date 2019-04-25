Chamber of Commerce Banquet

John N. Dickison Award

Nina Carter, above right, was chosen as the 2019 John N. Dickison Award recipient. Marie Bristol, daughter of John Dickison, left, made the presentation during the Chamber banquet last Saturday evening.

(Ava-MO) – On Saturday, April 13, the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership and awards banquet. Photos by Richard Sturgeon

Will McFarlin Youth Award

Carter Crews, a senior at Ava High School, left, was chosen as the 2019 recipient of the Will McFarlin Youth Award. Will McFarlin, right, presented the award.

The 2019 Treasure of the Ozarks GEM Award was presented to True Brew – Bread of Life Giving and Sharing. Accepting the award from Chamber Economic Development Committee member, Darlene Sorensen, is True Brew’s Executive Director, Tom Martincic.

Max and Wanda Murphy (center) were recognized during the Chamber of Commerce annual banquet for providing office space to the Chamber for the past 16 years.