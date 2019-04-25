Celebrate Kids to Parks Day the Entire Month of May in Missouri State Parks

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 17, 2019 – Missourians can experience fun, family-friendly activities throughout the state park system during the month of May in celebration of Kids to Parks Day.

Organized by the National Parks Trust, Kids to Parks Day is a nationwide celebration of the great outdoors and is designed to connect kids and families with their local, state and national parks and public lands. By discovering and exploring parks and public lands, kids across the country can learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), and the history of our country.

Typically, Kids to Parks Day is one day in May. The official day this year is May 18. However, this year, as a way to ensure everyone can participate in this nationwide movement, the National Park Trust is expanding their efforts and including any event in May that invites children and families to get outdoors.

“Missouri is home to award-winning parks that provide opportunities for children to engage in active lifestyles, while experiencing all that nature has to offer,” said Ben Ellis, director of the Division of State Parks. “I want to encourage all families to take an outdoor adventure at a state park or historic site.”

Kids to Parks Day events being held in state parks on are listed at mostateparks.com/page/80496/2019-kids-parks-day. Details on every state’s activities are located at parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day/. Participants are encouraged to log their adventures on social media with #KidstoParks.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.