Caring for Your Trees Program April 22 in Nixa

OZARK, Mo. – Jordan Odem, an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist with the City of Nixa and Nixa Utilities will present “Arboriculture – to Care for Trees” at the Christian County Master Gardeners meeting at 6:30 p.m., April 22, at Central Bank of the Ozarks at the intersection of Highways 14 and 160 in Nixa.

Space is limited to 20 guests. Individuals that are not a member of the Christian County Master Gardeners program are encouraged to register early at 581-3558 to attend this free program.

Odem will cover nursery stock and planting, pruning, trees and landscapes, right tree for the right place and tree removal.

Odem has worked in the field of arboriculture for a dozen years. After graduating from high school in the Pacific Northwest, he attended university for business and Bible studies in Michigan and Florida, then traveled internationally before starting a career with trees. His expertise has focused on utility vegetation management with various contractors, municipalities, cooperatives and utility companies.

Odem is passionate about helping others navigate their way around trees and power lines. He currently manages the urban forest of Nixa while working diligently to keep the lights on. He also serves as a consultant to local tree companies, property owners and residents of southwest Missouri.

The Master Gardener Program is a popular and successful statewide volunteer community-service organization administered through University of Missouri Extension. The organization’s goal is to train gardeners who are willing to share their knowledge with others. Master Gardeners become volunteers of University of Missouri Extension and donate hours for community educational projects in horticulture. Volunteer activities include working with non-profit organizations, maintaining community gardens, conducting workshops and conducting public educational programs. For more information, contact the nearest county extension office or go online to http://extension.missouri.edu